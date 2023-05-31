Squar, Rasheed

MNRK MUSIC GROUP has promoted SVP/Sales and Marketing BRANDON SQUAR to GM and VP/A&R and Artist Development EBRAHIM "ABE" RASHEED to SVP/Urban, succeeding ALAN GRUNBLATT, who has left the label.

COO SEAN STEVENSON said, "BRANDON and ABE have demonstrated their commitment, passion and drive for our artists, and in these new roles, they’ll continue to lead and nurture our first-rate talent, cementing MNRK as a destination for music talent and as a leading indie."

SQUAR added, "Music from independent artists has never been in a better place to succeed and it’s exciting to be in this position with MNRK to bring amazing music from our artists to the right audience in innovative ways."

RASHEED said, "I’m thrilled to lead MNRK’s urban division while the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop! I’m looking forward to aggressively revamping our roster by signing numerous new artists this year while also building a culture and team around flagship artists like DJ DRAMA. Helming a division at a leading independent with an iconic catalog is an honor. I can’t wait to share all the great music we have coming down the line."

