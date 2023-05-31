Cutting Back

ALL ACCESS hears that that FOX NEWS RADIO is planning to cut or reassign some other staffers and will be feeding weekend newscast slots with repurposed segments from SIRIUSXM’s FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7.

Reports are that some freelancers were being cut, and others reassigned, which could include fill-in roles.

KERIN MCCUE confirmed to ALL ACCESS that he will be leaving the company sometime in JUNE. You can reach KERIN here.

