UK-based CUTTING EDGE MEDIA MUSIC (CEMM) has partnered with songwriter/producer JAMIE HARTMAN, who has worked with artists including LEWIS CAPALDI, CELESTE, CALVIN HARRIS, RAG'N'BONE MAN and BACKSTREET BOYS.

CEMM will purchase the majority of HARTMAN’s back catalog royalties," published through his deal with RESERVOIR MEDIA, which includes songs for commercials, TV and film written with artists such as CAROLE KING, JENNIFER HUDSON and CHRISTINA AGUILERA.

The deal was done his longtime managers, MILK & HONEY's PETER COQUILLARD and LUCAS KELLER.

The deal “represents a key move by CEMM to expand its reach beyond primarily instrumental composers and engage strategically with songwriters in the pop realm and other genres to capitalize on unique opportunities advantageous to both parties."

HARTMAN co-wrote RAG’N’BONE MAN’s 2016 hit "Human," as well as his collab with CALVIN HARRIS, "Giant."

He also co-wrote and co-produced the BACKSTREET BOYS’ 2018 hit "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart." More recently, he wrote two songs on LEWIS CAPALDI’s 2019 album "Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent," and also has a cut with "Heavenly Kind Of State Of Mind" on CAPALDI’s new album, "Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent."

HARTMAN’s film and TV credits include "My Loyal Brave And True," from DISNEY’s "Mulan," which was performed by CHRISTINA AGUILERA; "The Measure Of A Man," from 20th CENTURY STUDIOS’ "The King’s Man," performed by FKA TWIGS; and "Here I Am Singing My Way Home," from the ARETHA FRANKLIN biopic "Respect," performed by JENNIFER HUDSON and CAROLE KING.

Said HARTMAN, “I am very proud of those songs, written over 30 years, and to have CUTTING EDGE echo that sentiment, and to be working on behalf of those songs alongside my long-term publishers RESERVOIR and their team, is fantastic.”

Added CUTTING EDGE GROUP CEO PHILIP MOROSS, “This endeavor represents an exciting expansion of our company’s scope and we are honored to be working alongside the extraordinarily talented JAMIE HARTMAN."

Launched in the early 2000s, CUTTING EDGE operates as a financier, publisher, and record label. Its divisions include LAKESHORE RECORDS (a soundtrack label), MUSIC.FILM (a film and TV music licensing platform), BROADWAY RECORDS (a musical theater label), CUTTING EDGE MUSIC PUBLISHING (a music publisher), 12ON12 (specialty vinyl), WHITE STORK (a custom music house) and CEG ANALYTICS (royalty tracking & analysis).

It has so far provided a range of music services to over 1,000 feature films, TV shows, musical theater productions and video games, including the TV shows "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," "Star Trek: Discovery" and "The Walking Dead."

Films have included "Drive," "Fury," "John Wick" and "Sicario," while theatrical works have featured such BROADWAY shows as "Matilda," "The Color Purple," "Anastasia" and "My Fair Lady."

CEMM Head Of Mergers & Acquisitions TIM HEGARTY concluded, “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of JAMIE’s award-winning catalog, which bridges audio and visual media. We see a huge scope to build on his existing reputation in film and TV, and look forward to partnering with his team on new opportunities in the future.

“This marks a new chapter for CEMM as we look to ally with world renowned songwriters who are looking to expand their profile in the motion picture industry.”

