Gen Z Study

SXM MEDIA and EDISON RESEARCH have released the results of their first Gen Z Podcast Listener Report, covering the media consumption and purchasing habits of American listeners aged 13-24.

Among the highlights, Gen Z podcast listening rose 57% in the past five years, with 47% of the demographic (about 24 million) now saying they have listened to a podcast in the past month; 66% say they use podcasts to stay up to date with the latest topics, and 61% to keep up to date with social issues; 82% say they listen while doing nothing else, and over 80% use podcasts to relax.

In addition, 43% say they have purchased a product they heard advertised on podcasts.

Find out more here.

