EPIC RECORDS has appointed EZEKIEL LEWIS President. LEWIS had been EVP and Head of A&R since 2020. He'll continue to lead the A&R division and report to EPIC RECORDS Chairwoman and CEO SYLVIA RHONE.

RHONE commented, "Having been a hit songwriter and producer for many years, ZEKE brings an invaluable understanding of the artist’s creative journey. His knowledge and experience of the inner workings of the music industry give him an immeasurable edge to drive key business conversations, while staying true to his A&R roots."

LEWIS added, "The entire EPIC RECORDS team embodies what it means to champion artist development in this fast moving industry and I’m excited to help shape its future. I will honor the musical legacy of EPIC, our artists, and partners with my most intentional effort. I look forward to continuing our collaboration, with the singular goal of giving the world some of the most incredible and influential music created, to last for generations."

Before joining EPIC in 2017, LEWIS was SVP/A&R at MOTOWN RECORDS from 2011. In 2010, LEWIS founded the music publishing company, BAR MUSIC GROUP.

