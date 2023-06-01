New Shows On The Way

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's APM STUDIOS has announced a slate of three new podcasts set to debut this year. The shows include "CHARM WORDS." a daily affirmations podcast for children co-produced with ANTHONY FRASIER's ABF CREATIVE and debuting TODAY (6/1); "TINY HUGE DECISIONS," about the process of a friend deciding whether to carry a gay couple's baby, hosted by MOHSIN ZAIDI and DALIA ISKANDER and set to arrive in AUGUST; and "RIPPLE," a look at the aftereffects of mass events, hosted by DAN LEONE, produced by WESTERN SOUND, and coming in OCTOBER.

“We believe that it is important to tell stories from a variety of perspectives,” said APM STUDIOS COO JOANNE GRIFFITH. “Our 2023 slate of podcasts reflects our commitment to diversity and inclusion and to providing our listeners with high-quality, thought-provoking content that engages and inspires them to think more deeply about our world and how we exist in it.”

