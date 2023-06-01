Bland

AUDACY has promoted KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE and KMLE/PHOENIX Brand Manager DREW BLAND to Regional VP/Country for the company. In this expanded role, BLAND will add regional oversight of WPAW (93.1 THE WOLF)/GREENSBORO, NC. BLAND succeeds CLAY WALKER in GREENSBORO, who was recently elevated to VP/Content Operations for the company (NET NEWS 6/1).

BLAND has been leading radio brands and teams for nearly 20 years, including KMLE, KKWF and WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO. In 2021, following a yearlong stint as VP/Promotion for MONUMENT RECORDS, BLAND returned to AUDACY as Brand Manager for KMLE (NET NEWS 8/20/21). He added those duties at KKWF the following year (NET NEWS 4/2/22).

AUDACY Country Format VP TIM ROBERTS said, “DREW has continued to demonstrate exceptional ability to program and lead Country brands in competitive markets, and is a leading strategic and creative thinker in our industry with a history of winning brands. We look forward to having him step into this new role to continue sound programming for these iconic brands.”

AUDACY GREENSBORO SVP/Market Manager LISA POWELL said, “I am thrilled DREW is joining us in GREENSBORO. He has a proven track record and is a formidable competitor in the audio landscape. DREW will take 93.1 THE WOLF to new heights, building on the strong foundation and success that CLAY WALKER delivered for our fans and client partners.”

BLAND added, “I'm excited to elevate to this position, and be able to work even closer with the dynamic brands, personalities and programmers that make AUDACY Country truly one-of-a-kind."

