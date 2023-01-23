New App

CIRCLE NETWORK, the Country music and lifestyle network and TV home of the GRAND OLE OPRY, has launched a free, on-demand streaming app, CIRCLE NOW. Users will have access to all of CIRCLE's original content, as well as live performances from the OPRY and NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

CIRCLE's GM DREW REIFENBERGER said, "We’re thrilled to expand our offerings to meet people where they’re at with our programming, empowering them to watch their favorite Country music and lifestyle content from anywhere. From our original programming to our OPRY LIVE performances, we’re excited to make CIRCLE’s programming available to more Country fans across the globe, both at home and on the go."

