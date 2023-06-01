New Network Home

Technologists AARTHI RAMAMURTHY and SRIRAM KRISHNAN have taken their weekly podcast "THE AARTHI AND SRIRAM SHOW" to iHEARTPODCASTS. The show launched as a CLUBHOUSE room in DECEMBER 2020 and became a podcast in 2022.

RAMAMURTHY and KRISHNAN issued a joint statement saying, "Our show is all about optimism and telling the stories of unique individuals who have reached the top of their fields after starting on the outside. We are grateful to our community for supporting us and helping us grow. We are excited to partner with iHEARTPODCASTS in this next chapter and collaborate on exciting content for our audience."

“AARTHI and SRIRAM have created an impressive show featuring insightful conversations with top minds across industries,” said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “These two have also built a highly engaged community, and we are thrilled to welcome ‘THE AARTHI AND SRIRAM SHOW’ to iHEARTPODCASTS -- and help the show to reach an even wider audience.”

