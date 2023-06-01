Lineup Announced

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE will host the SUMMER SOUNDS STAGE for a second year during CMA FEST, with eight of the label group's artists playing a daytime concert at 6th & PEABODY in downtown NASHVILLE on SATURDAY, JUNE 10th from 11a to 7p (CT). MORGAN EVANS, AVERY ANNA, JORDYN SHELLHART, TYLER BRADEN, CHARLIE WORSHAM, DREW PARKER, PATRICK MURPHY and MICHAEL RAY will take the stage for the free event.

WARNER artists RAY, WORSHAM, ASHLEY McBRYDE and IAN MUNSICK will also host fan parties throughout the week. Click here to find out where and when you can catch your favorite artist.

CMA FEST takes place in downtown NASHVILLE from THURSDAY, JUNE 8th through SUNDAY, JUNE 11th.

