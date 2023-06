KAROL G (Photo: Cheert Viriuet)

Two-time Latin GRAMMY winner, KAROL G has added six stadium shows to her MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO tour. New stops on the tour are in SAN ANTONIO, CHICAGO, ATLANTA, ORLANDO, BOSTON and at LEVI'S STADIUM in SANTA CLARA, CA.

The MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour has already added second shows in LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK CITY, and MIAMI.

