DARRELL BROWN is retiring as President of BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, and the company's EVP/Content and Media Operations and SALT LAKE CITY SVP/GM TANYA VEA will become the company's new Pres./COO on AUGUST 1st. BROWN has been President of the company since DECEMBER 2013, after serving as President of MCGRAW-HILL BROADCASTING; he also serves as NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION Board Chair. VEA joined BONNEVILLE in 2010.

BROWN said, “I’ve loved my time at BONNEVILLE, and it’s not easy to leave, but it’s the right time for me and my family. I’m grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had to associate with so many wonderful employees as we’ve worked together to further BONNEVILLE’s mission to be a positive influence on the communities we serve. We’ve grown as a company in our reach and impact, and I know that TANYA will take BONNEVILLE to the next level. I’m thrilled for the future of the company under her leadership.”

“DARRELL has been an incredible mentor, and I’m so grateful for all that he’s done for BONNEVILLE," said VEA. "He has led by example as a steward of the company and its resources. I will miss working with him, and I feel incredibly fortunate to take on this role knowing that he has put the company in a position of strength. BONNEVILLE is a special company. I’m committed to building on the foundation of those who have come before me and am focused on fulfilling our mission to be trusted voices in our communities. Our greatest strength is our team of talented people, and I am honored to be able to work with them to grow BONNEVILLE for the future.”

