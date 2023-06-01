Milli Vanilli (Photo: Paramount+)

PARAMOUNT+ has acquired worldwide rights to the new feature-length documentary "MILLI VANILLI," which will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S., CANADA, the U.K., AUSTRALIA, LATIN AMERICA, BRAZIL, ITALY, FRANCE, GERMANY, SWITZERLAND and AUSTRIA following its world premiere at the TRIBECA FESTIVAL in NEW YORK CITY on SATURDAY, JUNE 10th at 8:30p (ET).

Produced by MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS and leading indie studio MRC (which includes DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and joint PMRC entities like BILLBOARD, HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, VARIETY, ROLLING STONE and LUMINATE), the documentary tells the true story of the friendship between ROB PILATUS and FABRICE MORVAN, who met up in MUNICH as teenagers and soon were introduced to FRANK FARIAN, becoming the front men for what would turn into the worldwide sensation MILLI VANILLI. Sharing unhappy childhoods, they had a goal to become famous superstars, and in a few short years, their dreams came true. Their first album went platinum six times in the U.S. in 1989, and their hit “Girl You Know It’s True” sold over 30 million singles worldwide. ROB and FAB became famous overnight as MILLI VANILLI, winning a GRAMMY for Best New Artist, until it was revealed they hadn't sung on those original records, which plunged the two into the middle of a media scandal that ultimately took the life of PILATUS and sent MORVAN on a decades-long journey towards redemption.

MILLI VANILLI is directed and produced by LUKE KOREM, and produced by BRADLEY JACKSON, KEEP ON RUNNING PICTURES and MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS. MRC produced and financed the project with FAB MORVAN's longtime manager KIM MARLOWE and HANIF ABDURRAQIB as Executive Producers.

Director LUKE KOREM was drawn to the project, hoping to tell the real story behind the media fabrication. “For over 30 years, the story of MILLI VANILLI -- in particular ROB & FAB -- has been reduced to sensational headlines. With this documentary, we pull back the curtain on pop music. Featuring interviews with the real singers, record executives, the producer mastermind behind the deception, and exclusive interviews with ROB and FAB, we unveil the truth of this complex, exciting and dramatic story. I’m thrilled that PARAMOUNT+ shares our vision and will bring this film to audiences around the world.”

Among those interviewed for the documentary were CHARLES SHAW, JOHN DAVIS and BRAD HOWELL, the original singers, ARISTA executives RICHARD SWERET, MITCHELL COHEN and KEN LEVY, along with DOWNTOWN JULIE BROWN, GALLIN-MOREY ASSOCIATES' TODD HEADLEE and FARIAN assistant INGRID SEGIETH, whose nickname MILLI gave the band their name.

FAB MORVAN added, "Finally! The true story of MILLI VANILLI has finally been told. I’m thankful LUKE KOREM and his team went to the lengths that they did. The journey I returned to during the filming of this documentary didn't leave any stone unturned. At last, I can close this chapter in peace...get ready to take a walk in our steel-toe boots.”

A feature film that was to be directed by longtime fan BRETT RATNER was announced last year, but was derailed by "#MeToo" protests.

