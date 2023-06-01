Keys

ALICIA KEYS and playwright KRISTOFFER DIAZ will present a world premiere opening of her stage musical, "HELL'S KITCHEN," on NOVEMBER 19th as part of the NEW YORK theatrical institution's 2023-2024 season at THE PUBLIC THEATER. The story is inspired by her own life in the NEW YORK neighborhood known as HELLS KITCHEN. The play will run from OCTOBER 24th to DECEMBER 10th.

The musical looks at issues facing young people, like trying to find their identity, belonging, and navigating life and love. The play is set in a small apartment near TIMES SQUARE. The 17-year-old actress playing the part of ALI (portraying KEYS) pursues her dream in NEW YORK but confronts the harsh realities of race while growing up.

The show will feature many of KEYS’ well-known songs as well as some new music. Tickets go on sale in JUNE.

