Expanding Into Nashville

HOUSTON-based talent management agency TREND MANAGEMENT is expanding into NASHVILLE with the opening of a new office. The NASHVILLE team is led by Sr. Talent Mgr. MCKENNA MONK, granddaughter of the late COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member CHARLIE MONK. The company is currently renovating office space in NASHVILLE's WEDGEWOOD-HOUSTON neighborhood on 4th Avenue South.

The company, founded in 2019, represents a roster of more than 70 creators, entertainers and social media influencers across the lifestyle, fashion and entertainment industries, including NASHVILLE-based lifestyle influencers ALEXA ANGLIN, CALEIGH RYAN, who is also the wife of Country music artist HARDY, and viral TIKTOK creator and internet personality DANAE HAYS, among many others.

TREND CEO TED RAAD said, “NASHVILLE is one of the largest influencer marketing hubs in the U.S., which makes it a perfect fit for our second office location. Since TREND began, we have been on a mission to create a one-of-a-kind, white-glove service for those who are a part of the creator economy. Though we are growing quickly, we want our creators to always get a one-on-one experience that is tailored to their specific brand. The move to NASHVILLE allows us to connect with our creators and add even more of that personalized touch.”

« see more Net News