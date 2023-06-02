Ford (Photo: Gene Reed)

Radio industry veteran KELLY FORD is launching a new podcast, "THE KELLY FORD SHOW," via SPOTIFY and YOUTUBE. With new episodes recorded in her NASHVILLE studio set to drop every THURSDAY, the premiere edition, out now, features WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's MICHAEL RAY. Upcoming guests include "THE VOICE" finalist MORGAN MYLES, Artist and APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY host FANCY HAGOOD, and singer-actor ROB MAYES.

"I am so excited to embark on something outside the confines of terrestrial radio," said FORD. "I have so much more flexibility with time, content, language, and my guests, and I can share fun, irreverent stories that feel like two friends catching up, because that truly is the case. I’ve met so many interesting people in my many years in the industry, and being able to chat with them in this format is a great side project for me."

FORD will continue content creation and consulting under her company, FORCE OF NATURE CREATIVE. Most recently, VP/Programming with PICKLEJAR, FORD previously was morning host at AUDACY Country WNSH/NEW YORK until it flipped formats in 2021.

Reach her here.





