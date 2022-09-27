Matthews

ARTHUR "VAN" WILLIAMSON, who pleaded no contest to charges that he murdered AUDACY News WWJ-A/DETROIT overnight anchor JIM MATTHEWS and attacked MATTHEWS' girlfriend and her children in SEPTEMBER 2022, has been sentenced to life in prison.

MACOMB COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT Judge JAMES BIERNAT handed down the sentence on THURSDAY (6/1), calling the defendant "the embodiment of evil."

WILLIAMSON, who was a friend of MATTHEWS' girlfriend NICOLE GUERTIN, was arrested for killing MATTHEWS with a hammer after tying GUERTIN to a bed and slashing her throat, then hiding in the basement with self-inflicted wounds and a drug overdose.

« see more Net News