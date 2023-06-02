Adding Dates

Just two days after announcing THE TRILOGY TOUR featuring ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, RICKY MARTIN, AND PITBULL, the three announced they are expanding the run and adding dates with second shows in TORONTO, NEW YORK, CHICAGO, MIAMI, and LOS ANGELES. The tour kicks off SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14th in WASHINGTON, DC, at CAPITAL ONE ARENA and will feature three headlining sets from each artist (NET NEWS 5/31).

A limited number of tickets will be sold during a general on sale starting FRIDAY, JUNE 9th at 10a local time, while supplies last.

