Back After Six-Year Hiatus

AUDACY Classic Hits KITS (105.3 DAVE FM)/SAN FRANCISO flips back to Alternative as "LIVE 105" at 10:53a (PT) this morning. The station will play music from every era of the station's history, which first began in the mid-80's. KITS rebranded to "ALT 105.3" in DECEMBER 2017 before switching in late-2021 to "105.3 DAVE FM, TOTALLY RANDOM RADIO" (NET NEWS, 10/15/21). The station began teasing the history of Modern Rock on LIVE 105 last FRIDAY (6/2).

“The people have spoken, and we are excited to answer the call,” said STACEY KAUFFMAN, RVP/Market Manager, AUDACY/SAN FRANCISCO and SACRAMENTO. "After a six-year hiatus, LIVE 105 – THE BAY AREA’S ALTERNATIVE – has returned to the airwaves! We are proud to bring back this local favorite that gives our loyal listeners and favorite Alternative artists from the 90s to today a place to call home again, right here in the BAY AREA."

AUDACY RVP/Programming JOHN ALLERS becomes Brand Manager for LIVE 105 with sister KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) MD JAYN adding Music Director duties.

ALLERS said, "Our entire team has great respect and admiration for what LIVE 105 means to the BAY AREA Alternative community. "We will continue to honor LIVE 105's rich history and legacy by bringing back brand mainstays such as 'SOUNDCHECK' with AARON AXELSEN and other familiar voices while collaborating with LIVE 105 alumnus 'MILES THE DJ' in guiding the evolution of LIVE 105 into the future.”

AXELSEN will remain with FLOOD FM as Head Of Programming. Look for on-air talent announcements in the coming weeks.

« see more Net News