CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS wrapped up its annual radio conference, Momentum 2023, by announcing nine awards in the Contemporary Christian format. Here are the four station of the year awards:



Small Market Station of the Year

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWS (LIFE 101.9)/WATERLOO-CEDAR RAPIDS

Medium Market Station of the Year

JOHN BROWN UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian KLRC/FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Large Market Station of the Year

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KGBI (LIFE 100.7)/OMAHA, NE

Major Market Station of the Year

RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian WCIE (THE JOYFM)/TAMPA, FL



Other CMB special award winners include:



CMB Breakout Artist of the Year

CENTRICITY MUSIC's KATY NICHOLE.



CMB University Station of the Year

MOUNT VERNON UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian WNZR (LIFELINE 90.9)/MOUNT VERNON, OH



CMB Podcast of the Year

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WBGL/CHAMPAIGN, IL "The Unfolding Podcast" with MEREDITH FOSTER



CMB Industry Achievement Award

SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WFSH (104.7 THE FISH)/ATLANTA Afternoons BETH BACALL

CMB Community Service Award

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KTIS/MINNEAPOLIS

CMB RICH MULLINS Artist Impact Award

CECE WINANS

