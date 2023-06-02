-
Christian Music Broadcasters 2023 Award Winners
by Todd Stach
CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS wrapped up its annual radio conference, Momentum 2023, by announcing nine awards in the Contemporary Christian format. Here are the four station of the year awards:
Small Market Station of the Year
NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWS (LIFE 101.9)/WATERLOO-CEDAR RAPIDS
Medium Market Station of the Year
JOHN BROWN UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian KLRC/FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Large Market Station of the Year
NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KGBI (LIFE 100.7)/OMAHA, NE
Major Market Station of the Year
RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian WCIE (THE JOYFM)/TAMPA, FL
Other CMB special award winners include:
CMB Breakout Artist of the Year
CENTRICITY MUSIC's KATY NICHOLE.
CMB University Station of the Year
MOUNT VERNON UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian WNZR (LIFELINE 90.9)/MOUNT VERNON, OH
CMB Podcast of the Year
NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WBGL/CHAMPAIGN, IL "The Unfolding Podcast" with MEREDITH FOSTER
CMB Industry Achievement Award
SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WFSH (104.7 THE FISH)/ATLANTA Afternoons BETH BACALL
CMB Community Service Award
NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KTIS/MINNEAPOLIS
CMB RICH MULLINS Artist Impact Award
CECE WINANS