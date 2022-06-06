Sonstein

iHEARTMEDIA's Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK's SHELLI SONSTEIN, Co-Host of the JIM KERR ROCK AND ROLL MORNING SHOW, led a team of 26 listeners on the 8th annual TUNNEL TO TOWERS (T2T) climb up the 104 stories of THE WORLD TRADE CENTER (WTC). The event took place SUNDAY (6/4) amd the group helped raise at least $28,780.00 (the money is keep coming in).

This was SONSTEIN's 6th WTC climb and the largest ever for Team Q104.3. She completed the 104 story climb in 31 minutes and 52 seconds. Every single listener vowed to join her next year to raise money for THE STEPHEN SILLER TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION, which raises money for the families of 1st responders killed in action, not only in NYC but nationwide. In addition, T2T builds smart homes for catastrophically wounded veterans, so they can lead independent lives. They also pay off mortgages for gold star families with young children & mortgages for families with young children of first responders who died of 9/11 illnesses.

T2T was founded by the SILLER family days after 9/11 , when off-duty NYC firefighter STEPHEN SILLER, who responded to the scene, was killed in the aftermath. Click here to donat to the foundation.





