Waxman (Photo: Reid Barton)

Former independent label ULTRA RECORDS, now part of SONY RECORDS is releasing a new Dance Compilation series, U R HOUSE, mixed by label Pres. DAVID WAXMAN, just in time to celebrate PRIDE MONTH.

The Dance Compilation series began in 2002 and continues today with tracks released by ULTRA in 2022 & 2023, including SOFI TUKKER, IDRIS ELBA, ANABEL ENGLUND, SOLARDO, DVBBS, ICONA POP, and more.

Since becoming label Pres., WAXMAN has signed a number of artists including CASH CASH, AUSTIN MILLZ, and J. WORRA. Additionally, he has a 25-year career in electronic music, including being an NYC club promoter, resident DJ, Mixmag writer, and more.

