New Lineup

A shuffle at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT will see longtime morning host PAUL W. SMITH move to host a new "FOCUS" show noon-2p (ET), 3-5p host GUY GORDON move to mornings, Senior News Analyst CHRIS RENWICK move to 2-4p, MITCH ALBOM moving up an hour to 4-6p, and morning sports anchor/co-host SEAN BALIGIAN hosting a revived daily version of "SPORTSWRAP" 6-7p. The changes will take effect JUNE 20th.

VP/Market Mgr. STEVE FINATERI said, “Launching the FOCUS show will give PAUL W. SMITH the opportunity to expand, on and off the air, his unmatched relationships with Michigan’s most influential newsmakers, for the benefit of our audience and our advertising partners. WJR is The Great Voice of the GREAT LAKES and going 100% local is a big win for all Michiganders who count on WJR to inform and educate us about everything happening here in our state!”

PD MIKE WHEELER said, “What a lineup! Each of our talent is a brand unto themselves and have a unique vision and take on the events that shape the news. We are absolutely living up to our claim that WJR is where MICHIGAN comes to talk.”

« see more Net News