Helping AM Stations

TUNEIN is offering all licensed AM stations in the U.S. free inclusion in its app, including access to its Amplifier analytics service.

“The future of AM radio is on the top of all of our minds,” said CEO RICH STERN. “TUNEIN is committed to helping AM radio thrive in the digital world. It offers such a vast and rich library of audio programming that is integral to millions of Americans’ daily lives. Offering AM broadcasters the opportunity to digitize through TUNEIN On Air for free is one way we can build a brighter future together.”

Find out more by emailing TuneInOnAir@TuneIn.com.

