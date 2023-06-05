FLINN Hot AC WHBQ (Q107.5)/MEMPHIS recently returned to its Top 40 roots and began to retool the on-air lineup. PD CHRIS TAYLOR has told ALL ACCESS that the final piece of the puzzle has been put in place.

"After an extensive search and looking at many different options, we are excited to welcome MURPHY, SAM & JODI to morning drive. SYDNEY NABORS continues in middays, while APD/MD JOE MACK remains in afternoon drive. We also have added the TINO COCHINO show to nights."

