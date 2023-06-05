Mo

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WQYK/TAMPA has named "MO ON THE RADIO" as its afternoon driver beginning TODAY (6/5). It's a market homecoming for MO (a/k/a MO BOUNCE), who began his career at Top 40 WFLZ/TAMPA as a promotions intern and on-air producer at age 18, and has also worked at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK and in syndication and as a voiceover talent. During the pandemic, he moved to FLORIDA to be closer to family and pursue college to become a registered nurse, working in a cardiac surgical unit.

BEASLEY's SHRINER had been filling the afternoon slot at WQYK temporarily since former OM/PD/afternoon host TRAVIS DAILY left last OCTOBER.

"I am beyond thrilled to get back at it with BEASLEY and WQYK," said MO. "When I was approached about this opportunity, it just felt amazing. From the top down, everyone is passionate and just as excited as I am."

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/Market Manager RON DECASTRO said, "Adding "MO on the Radio" to an already talented TAMPA team shows how committed we are to adding the best talent in the world to these properties."

WQYK PD RICK THOMAS added, "When I learned MO loved County music as much as our listeners do, I knew this was going to be special. I am super excited to bring this very talented, proven radio winner to 995 QYK."

« back to Net News