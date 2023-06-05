Paxton

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS has hired veteran programmer PAT PAXTON as the company's new SVP/Content, beginning JUNE 26th. PAXTON was most recently with AUDACY as Chief Programming Officer until his departure, after 22 years with the company, in AUGUST 2021.

In addition, SAGA has announced that SCOTT CHASE will be relocating to the SAGA cluster in OCALA, FL, for family reasons, and will serve as OCALA OM and SAGA's Group PD, assisting PAXTON in his new role as SVP/Content.

The news of PAXTON's appointment and CHASE's move was first reported by RAMP 24/7.

