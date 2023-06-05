Ethridge

In a joint venture, CURB/WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING and CURB RECORDS' artist RODNEY ATKINS have signed songwriter and TROUBADOUR BLUE band member DANIEL ETHRIDGE to a publishing deal. The BELMONT UNIVERSITY graduate spent his post-graduate years playing sideman for others before adding songwriter to his credit after winning the 2018 TEXAS Songwriter U program, judged by JACK INGRAM and LIZ ROSE. In 2020, ETHRIDGE reunited with old friends to co-found TROUBADOUR BLUE, a touring trio.

"I’m excited to see what the future has in store for DANIEL," said ATKINS. "I’m so proud to have him as my first signed writer in my partnership with CURB/WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING."

ETHRIDGE added, "I feel incredibly fortunate to be one of the few who get to refer to themselves as a professional songwriter. Joining the talented team at CURB/WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING, while also being signed as part of this partnership with RODNEY, is nothing short of a dream come true."

TROUBADOUR BLUE will perform at CMA FEST in NASHVILLE this coming SATURDAY (6/10) at 3:35p (CT) at the HARD ROCK CAFE stage in downtown NASHVILLE.

