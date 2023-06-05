Bonaduce (Picture: Twitter)

Due to his ongoing health issues, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK/SEATTLE morning host DANNY BONADUCE, one-half of the DANNY BONADUCE & SARAH MORNING SHOW, has put his $1.5 million SEATTLE home up for sale. TMZ is reporting that BONADUCE, who suffers from a neurological condition called hydrocephalus, is having brain surgery to treat the issue.

BONADUCE told TMZ that due to his illness, “the property is just too dangerous for him to navigate.” The multi-level 3-bedroom and 3-bathroom comes complete with a chef’s kitchen and direct views of SEATTLE’s SPACE NEEDLE.

You can see BONADUCE’s home here.

« see more Net News