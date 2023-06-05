Supporting The LGBTQIA+ Community

The ASCAP FOUNDATION has launched its first scholarship to support creators and performers who are members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The ASCAP FOUNDATION PRIDE IN MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP will benefit undergraduate or graduate students who are members of the LGBTQIA+ community planning to pursue a career in music. With the aim of fostering tolerance, acceptance and celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, this scholarship enables music creators to express their individuality, creativity and unique experiences through the power of music. Two recipients will each receive a $2,500 scholarship to be used towards school tuition.

Commented ASCAP FOUNDATION Executive Director NICOLE GEORGE-MIDDLETON, “We believe in celebrating self-expression, creativity and the next generation of music creators. With our new scholarship, we hope to uplift the LGBTQIA+ community by fostering inclusivity in music and supporting students on their musical journey.”

The scholarship’s application period begins JUNE 5th and ends JUNE 30th at 11:59p (PT). Applicants are judged by industry professionals on their originality and the overall quality and craft of the song. The rules and application process can be found here. For further information, please email foundation@ascap.com.

This scholarship is made possible in part by generous funding from PAUL, WEISS, RIFKIND, WHARTON & GARRISON.

