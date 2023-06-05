Taylor Swift (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Now that was SWIFT. The budding romance between TAYLOR SWIFT and THE 1975's lead singer MATTY HEALY is over, with their "lavender haze" now faded to black.

The couple has split, per TMZ, just a month after they were first spotted together as a couple, citing a friend who said SWIFT is now "single," without indicating a reason for the rupture.

“They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” the source said, adding "that friends aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out.” HEALY was spotted onstage smooching a security guard during the band’s performance in DENMARK. The couple were last seen together on MAY 25th, shortly before HEALY and the band embarked on a EUROPEAN tour.

During their short time together, HEALY attended a number of ERAS TOUR shows, possibly recorded music with SWIFT, and made a lot of her SWIFTIES fan club angry. After THE SUN confirmed the couple in the wake of SWIFT’s split from longtime boyfriend and BRIT JOE ALWYN, HEALY attended all three of her NASHVILLE shows.

SWIFTIES quickly soured on their relationship in light of HEALY’s appearance on "The ADAM FRIEDLAND Show," where the hosts made fun of ICE SPICE and HEALY joked about watching porn where Black women are “brutalized.” SWIFT dropped a remix of "Karma" with ICE SPICE on MAY 26th and, while HEALY apologized to the rapper for the comments, he defended his appearance on the podcast in a later NEW YORKER profile.

