Series Of Celebrations

UNIVERSAL MUSIC ENTERPRISES (UMe), the global catalog division of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG), will host a series of immersive celebrations for the 50th birthday of Hip Hop and Rap. The "HIP HOP @ 50" – honoring 50 Years Of Hip Hop begins this summer. The logo used to brand the upcoming events was created by ERIC HAZE.

His resume includes creating logos and album artwork for THE BEASTIE BOYS, LL COOL J, EPMD, MTV, and many others. The art piece for the “HIP HOP @ 50” logo will be among the graphics for packaging on upcoming releases and in display at various events and activations.

HAZE said, "It is a great honor being asked to create the logo for this moment in culture and this year's celebration. Hip Hop's 50th anniversary is an amazing milestone for those who have grown up in the community since its inception. We always knew it was here to stay. Its enduring significance is undeniable as it continues to evolve and surprise."

« see more Net News