Noel Gallagher (Photo: 98.9 KPNW)

HUBBARD BROADCASTING Triple A KPNW/SEATTLE hosted an interview with ex-OASIS guitarist NOEL GALLAGHER reacting to his brother LIAM's negative tweet of his rendition of "Love Will Tear Her Apart": "He should concentrate on what's left of his f--king hairdo..."

The discussion took place backstage with KPNW’s afternoon personality MARCO COLLINS from the WHITE RIVER AMPHITHEATRE in AUBURN, WA last FRIDAY (JUNE 2nd).

During the opening night of NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS and GARBAGE co-headlining U.S. tour, COLLINS exclusively sat down with the former OASIS member. The brief interview addresses the recent negative critique of his live cover of the JOY DIVISION song as well as the rumors of an OASIS reunion. Listen to the full interview here.

Commented NOEL, "I take it as a compliment that he's kinda trolling the f---king internet at whatever time in the morning looking for that kinda thing. But ya know, I mean, he should concentrate on what's left of his f--king hairdo and not worry about what I'm f--king going up to."

NOEL also addressed the recent misconceptions between the two brothers when it comes to an OASIS reunion, how LIAM keeps “going on about it” but won’t pick up the phone and call him.

Looking directly into the station's camera, NOEL calls his brother’s bluff saying, “I f--king dare you to call me. I DARE you to call me. And you won't call me because if you do call me and I go 'actually, that's a good idea. Actually, that might work,' then the a-- falls out of his trousers because THEN, then you've got to be in the same room as me and then we both know how that ends up."

NOEL’s final words to his brother: "Stop tweeting. You're bigger than that; you're better than that."

« see more Net News