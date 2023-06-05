Most Added

Kudos to RCA NASHVILLE's NATE SMITH and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "World On Fire." It debuts with 48 new adds this week among MEDIABASE stations, joining the three stations that went on the record early. The single, written by SMITH, ASHLEY GORLEY, TAYLOR PHILLIPS and LINDSAY RIMES is the follow-up to SMITH's first chart-topping single, "Whiskey On You," which stayed at #1 for two weeks in late JANUARY and early FEBRUARY.

This week's only other new Country single, CARRIE UNDERWOOD's "Out Of That Truck" (CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE), was close behind with a total of 47 stations, 44 of them new this week. LAINEY WILSON's "Watermelon Moonshine," was third most added, picking up 43 new stations, for a total of 106 MEDIABASE stations now on board.

