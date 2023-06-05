New Products On Tap

APPLE kicked off its 2023 WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE keynote yesterday in CUPERTINO, CA. As expected, it announced its new AR "mixed reality" headset, the VISION PRO, which will set you back $3,499 when it launches early next year.

Other new announcements included a 15-inch MACBOOK AIR along with THE MAC STUDIO and MAC-PRO with M2 MAX and M2 ULTRA.

Also on tap: iOS 17 for iPHONE; iPADOS 17 for iPAD; MACOS SONOMA for MAC, FACETIME for APPLE TV; WATCHOS 10 and VISIONOS for the VISION PRO headset.

The other notable happening at the convention was the announcement that an iPHONE tweak will keep its autocorrect feature from changing your word to "ducking" to prevent you from using an expletive.

"In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too," said APPLE software chief CRAIG FEDERIGHI.

APPLE shares climbed to a record intra-day level but fell short of closing at an all-time high on MONDAY after the company unveiled its new headset at its annual developer event.

Shares closed down 0.76% at $179.58 on MONDAY after climbing to $184.95 at its high. The stock was on track to end the trading session above its record close of $182.01 in JANUARY 2022.

APPLE stock is up 38% for the year.

Meanwhile, shares of UNITY SOFTWARE climbed 17.2% after APPLE said that its working with the company for its VISION PRO release.

« see more Net News