Lineup Set

iHEARTMEDIA has unveiled its lineup for the 2023 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL. The SEPTEMBER 22-23 event at LAS VEGAS' T-MOBILE ARENA will feature performances by FOO FIGHTERS, FALL OUT BOY, KELLY CLARKSON, KANE BROWN, LIL WAYNE, LENNY KRAVITZ, MIGUEL, PUBLIC ENEMY, SHERYL CROW, TIM McGRAW, TLC, THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS and more. iHEART personality RYAN SEACREST will host the event.

iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN commented, "We’re particularly excited about this year’s lineup. This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres - spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHEARTRADIO app. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it’s incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage."

iHEARTMEDIA Pres. of Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES added, "This is the most diverse festival in music and we are excited to once again host a ‘Best in Class’ group of superstar artists to perform on the same stage. And, for the first time in our 13-year history we are proud to partner with HULU to bring this unforgettable live show to millions of fans across the country."

