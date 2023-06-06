Teaming Up

ROSTRUM RECORDS is moving to WARNER MUSIC GROUP's ADA WORLDWIDE for global distribution. ROSTRUM, celebrating 20 years in 2023, has discovered and launched the careers of WIZ KHALIFA and the late MAC MILLER.

ADA WORLDWIDE Pres. CAT KREIDICH said, "ERIKA and the entire ROSTRUM team are trailblazers with an impressive track record of identifying and developing some of the best talent across genres. Our extensive global network and collaborative approach will help expand their reach, bringing ROSTRUM’s incredible artists and special catalog to new and longtime fans around the world. We’re looking forward to working alongside a like-minded team of innovators to uplift some of the best independent talent."

ROSTRUM RECORDS Pres. ERIKA MONTES added, "ROSTRUM RECORDS was founded on a commitment to bring innovative, artist-first approaches to the music industry. 20 years later, we are excited to partner with the ADA team on a shared vision to deepen the support and amplification of independent artists."

« back to Net News