Flip

TRI-STATE RADIO Oldies WFLI-A-W241AF-W262DQ/CHATTANOOGA has flipped back to News-Talk. The station briefly carried a Talk format in 2017-18.

The new lineup includes the syndicated RICK & BUBBA, CLAY TRAVIS & BUCK SEXTON, SEAN HANNITY, and BILL O'REILLY, plus a simulcast of "GOOD MORNING CHATTANOOGA" from crosstown ABC affiliate WTVC (TV) (NEWSCHANNEL 9); the station is also carrying sports talk including OUTKICK's "HOT MIC WITH HUTTON AND WITHROW" and "THE PRESS BOX" in evenings.

