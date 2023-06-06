Live Event

BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA is co-sponsoring the FANDUEL FANFEST 2023 free live event in PHILADELPHIA with FANDUEL GROUP, headlined this year by RAE SREMMURD and a special surprise artist, along with "unique sports experiences" with former PHILADELPHIA pro athletes. The event will be held on AUGUST 26th at XFINITY LIVE in SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, with tickets available now to the first 10,000 fans who opt in and make a $25 or more bet.

"We are excited to bring our FANDUEL FANFEST event to the great city of PHILADELPHIA," said FANDUEL EVP/Marketing ANDREW SNEYD. "Between the amazing musical performances, our surprise headline act, and the legendary athletes in attendance, this event will have something for all and is another way for us to do something extraordinary to celebrate our customers and sports betting in the state of PENNSYLVANIA."

97.5 THE FANATIC APD ERIC CAMILLE said, "97.5 THE FANATIC is thrilled to continue our amazing partnership with FANDUEL for FANFEST's 10th Anniversary. With all the excitement planned for the day, it will be the biggest celebration dedicated to PHILADELPHIA sports fans that we have ever seen."

