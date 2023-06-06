Changes At Bravado

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’s brand management company BRAVADO brings in ALYSSA TOBIAS as VP/Head of Creative Services, BILL ASHTON as Head of A&R, names KEITH TAPERELL as VP/Global Brand Partnerships & Energy Marketing, with KIM YOUNGBERG becoming Head of Legal.

TOBIAS, who comes to UMG from LIVE NATION, will lead BRAVADO’s global creative team. ASHTON was formerly with SONGKICK and will oversee new commercial and creative opportunities for BRAVADO’s artists and brands. TAPERELL joined BRAVADO in 2020 as UK VP/Sales & Retail and is promoted to his newly created role. YOUNGBERG was a partner at the DAVIS FIRM before joining BRAVADO.

BRAVADO President MATT YOUNG said, “As BRAVADO’s roster continues to expand, our company has evolved to ensure that we are giving our artists best-in-class support and services and excited to announce that ALYSSA, BILL, KEITH and KIM have joined our senior leadership team.”

