Mandell To Be Honored In July

The COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB) will honor Country music artist BARBARA MANDRELL with its 2023 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award. She'll be honored during the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony, set for MONDAY, JULY 10th at the VIRGIN HOTEL NASHVILLE.

The CRB Career Achievement Award is presented to an individual artist or act who has made a significant contribution to the development and promotion of Country radio and Country music through their leadership, engagement and creativity.

HOUSTON native MANDRELL was born into a musical family, and began playing the accordion before she could even read. She was a steel guitar prodigy by the age of 11. Her abilities caught the attention of performer "UNCLE" JOE MAPHIS, who invited her to join his show at the SHOWBOAT HOTEL in LAS VEGAS after seeing her play at a trade show. This led to touring with THE JOHNNY CASH SHOW and embarking on a successful tour across ASIA with her family band.

Despite stepping away from the music industry after marrying in 1967, she later returned to the stage and went on to score a series of #1 hits and become one of the most-awarded Country acts in history. Along with her sisters, IRLENE and LOUISE, she also had a memorable television career that began in the 1980s with the NBC variety show BARBARA MANDRELL & THE MANDRELL SISTERS, which ran for two seasons. MANDRELL retired from the music industry in 1997, and was inducted into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME in 2009.

CRB/CRS Board Pres. KURT JOHNSON of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA said, “We are honored to present the Artist Career Achievement Award to BARBARA MANDRELL, a true icon in the music industry. Her incredible talent, dedication and passion have inspired generations of artists and fans alike. It is a privilege to recognize her outstanding contributions and celebrate her remarkable career.”

