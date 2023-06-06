Sold

PARK FALLS COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Adult Hits WPFP-A-W276DJ (103.1 JACK FM) and Country WCQM (98Q)/PARK FALLS, WI to MICHAEL CRUTE and SAGE WEIL's CIVIC MEDIA, INC. for $210,000. CIVIC MEDIA recently closed on its purchase of several stations from MAGNUM MEDIA, and has flipped WLXR-A (now WLCX-A)/LA CROSSE, WI, WRJN-A-W260CV/RACINE, WI, and WCFW-HD2-W228EP/EAU CLAIRE, WI to its progressive News-Talk format.

In another filing with the FCC, GROWING CHRISTIAN FOUNDATION is selling KGLU/WISHRAM, WA to LIFETALK RADIO, INC. for $7,000.

