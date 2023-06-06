Charese Fruge, Tori Hart

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to TORI HART, midday host on REBEL MEDIA’s EagleRadioOnline.com. In addition to her VO work, HART is also heard serving up Country favorites on TNNradio.com and delivering weather reports throughout the U.S. and Canada on RADIO FORECAST NETWORKS affiliates.

Her arrival at News Radio KNX/LOS ANGELES was a career milestone for HART, who noted, “It was quite an experience going from zero to heart stopping in 60 seconds some days. It was rarely the same day in and day out. I think my biggest accomplishment so far was earning a Golden Mike Award for producing a segment for ‘Community Cares.’ Finding unique stories to bring to the public has been one of my gifts, and I loved meeting new people and learning from them.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women carving out successful, diverse careers in one of our many related businesses. This week, get caught up with TORI HART. Read her story here.

