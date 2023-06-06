Carmen

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KDON/MONTEREY has named iHEARTMEDIA's CARMEN to succeed JESS C in afternoons for the station. JESS C is headed to join the morning show at sister station Top 40 KYLD (WILD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO. (NET NEWS 5/25)

CARMEN, is one half of the CK & CARMEN morning show on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KBOS (B95)/FRESNO. CARMEN will continue to do wake-ups in FRESNO and she maintains her midday shift on the station.

CARMEN jumps into KDON afternoons starting MONDAY (6/12).

