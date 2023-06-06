Astrud Gilberto (Photo: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com)

ASTRUD EVANGELINA WEINERT, who became ASTRUD GILBERTO when she married fellow BRAZILIAN singer-songwriter JOAO GILBERTO, and became a foremost singer in the bossa nova tradition, breaking through with “The Girl From IPANEMA,” passed away after a brief illness at the age of 83 on MONDAY. Often dubbed “The Queen Of Bossa Nova” for her frequent collaborations with musical and then personal partner STAN GETZ, GILBERTO was presented with the LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY’s LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD in 2008.

Born MARCH 29th, 1940, in JUAZEIRO, BRAZIL, GILBERTO was the daughter of a BRAZILIAN mother and GERMAN father, one of three sisters raised in RIO DE JANEIRO. GILBERTO married fellow BRAZILIAN singer-songwriter JOAO GILBERTO in 1959 and emigrated to the U.S. in 1963.

Despite never having done it professionally before, GILBERTO sang on two tracks on the influential 1963 VERVE RECORDS album, “GETZ/GILBERTO,” at the request of her husband JOAO GILBERTO, who was featured on the album along with STAN GETZ and ANTONIO CARLOS JOBIM. One of the songs on the record was “The Girl From IPANEMA,” which became an international sensation when it was released in a single version in 1964, omitting the PORTUGUESE lyrics sung by JOAO GILBERTO. When GILBERTO, JOBIM and GETZ decided to cut the ENGLISH-language version, JOAO suggested his wife sing it because she was the only one who could speak ENGLISH. Her untrained vocals proved a perfect fit for the song. Legend has it she was paid a mere $120, the standard union rate, for the session.

The record established GILBERTO as a pop phenomenon and Bossa Nova as the next big thing among musical cognoscenti. With the melody written by JOBIM on the piano in his new house on IPANEMA to PORTUGUESE lyrics by VINICIOUS DE MORAES, who originally composed it for a musical comedy, the single sold more than a million copies, and won the GRAMMY for Record Of The Year in 1965, while “GETZ/GILBERTO” won for Album Of The Year.

The first commercial recording of “The Girl From Ipanema,” named after a fashionable seaside neighborhood in RIO DE JANEIRO, was by PERY RIBEIRO in 1962, but it was the ’64 single that became a worldwide hit, peaking at #5 on the BILLBOARD HOT 100, and has been used in countless films, often as easy listening music piped into an elevator. The song was inducted into the LATIN GRAMMY HALL OF FAME in 2001, and in 2004, was one of 50 recordings chosen by the LIBRARY OF CONGRESS to be added to the NATIONAL RECORDING REGISTRY, as the second most recorded pop song in history, after THE BEATLES’ “Yesterday.”

In 1964, riding the wave of success, ASTRUD appeared in the films, “Get Yourself A College Girl” and “The Hanged Man” and recorded for the soundtrack of SIDNEY LUMET’s ’66 spy thriller “The Deadly Affair,” arranged by QUINCY JONES. She recorded her solo debut, “The ASTRUD GILBERTO Album,” in 1965, and it was an immediate best-seller, spawning appearances on TV shows in the U.S., EUROPE, JAPAN and AFRICA. She also was the voice of EASTERN AIRLINES, recording a number of TV commercials for the company.

By this time, ASTRUD had been divorced from JOAO and began a relationship with musical partner STAN GETZ, performing on tour with him around the world. She began recording songs, not just in PORTUGUESE and ENGLISH, but also SPANISH, ITALIAN, FRENCH, GERMAN and JAPANESE.

ASTRUD continued to record albums for VERVE, including “Look To The Rainbow,” a 1965 release with arranger GIL EVANS, and “A Certain Smile, A Certain Sadness,” which paired her with BRAZILIAN organist/arranger WALTER WENDERLEY in 1966.

In the early ‘70s, after establishing herself as both a bossa nova and jazz singer, ASTRUD revealed her songwriting talents, starting with the 1972 album, “ASTRUD GILBERTO Now” and 1977’s “That Girl From IPANEMA,” recording one of her songs, “Far Away” with the legendary jazz trumpet player CHET BAKER, an idol of hers going back to her teenage years.

In 1982, GILBERTO’s son MARCELO joined her sextet as bassist, touring for more than a decade and co-producing his mom’s albums, “Live In New York” (1996) and “Temperance” (1967), the latter featuring her other son GREGORY LASORSA playing guitar on “Beautiful You,”

In the early ‘80s, ASTRUD GILBERTO toured EUROPE, JAPAN, CANADA and the U.S., as she continued to explore different styles and continued writing. Seeking ways to overcome her lifelong stage fright, GILBERTO attended STELLA ADLER School Of Acting for several years, which helped her cope.

“ASTRUD GILBERTO Plus The JAMES LAST ORCHESTRA,” released in 1987, solidified her reputation as a songwriter, with numbers like “Champagne & Caviar,” “Amor e Som” and “I’m Nothing Without You” (her lyrics set to JOBIM’s melody).

In 1990, ASTRUD GILBERTO and her sons formed GREGMAR PRODUCTIONS, INC., and she continued to tour extensively around the world. In 1992, GILBERTO received the “LATIN JAZZ U.S.A. AWARD” for LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT. GREGMAR’s first project, in 1995, was a tribute album to JOBIM, “Heirs To Jobim,” on the Ps FLAG.BMG label. The song, “Forever Green,” one of his last compositions before his death in DECEMBER, 1994, featured sax player MICHAEL BRECKER. That same year, ASTRUD GILBERTO sold out the HOUSE OF BLUES in LOS ANGELES after breaking house records at the JAZZ CAFÉ in LONDON.

GREGMAR began distribution of its album in the ASIAN territories in 1996, including various live performances by ASTRUD GILBERTO in NEW YORK CITY. GILBERTO sang a duet with GEORGE MICHAEL, “Desafinado” (Portuguese for “slightly out of tune” or “off-key”), which was included on the “Red Hot & RIO” album released in fall 1996 to raise funds for AIDS research. That same year, ASTRUD recorded a duet with FRENCH pop star ETTIENNE DAHO, “Les Bordes De SEINE,” which was featured on his “Eden” album.

A studio album, produced by ASTRUD and son MARCELO, “Temperance,” was released by the PONY CANYON label in ASIA in late 1997, comprised entirely of GILBERTO’s own original compositions, featuring MICHAEL FRANKS and both her sons.

ASTRUD GILBERTO’s frequent performances at NEW YORK’s SOB’s night club finally came to an end in 2001, when he decided to take time off the road to spend time with her family, as well as write and paint, one of her other passions.

In 2002, ASTRUD’s “Jungle” album was released. Her website featured the quote, “…and when I’m gone, don’t worry ‘bout me: I got places to go, people to see.”

Her original recording of “Fly Me To The Moon” was edited as a duet using a copy of the same song by FRANK SINATRA for the soundtrack of the 2003 film, “Down With Love.” THE BLACK EYED PEAS sampled her version of “Who Can I Turn To?” in the song, “Like That,” from the “Monkey Business” album. GILBERTO’s vocals on “Berimbau” were sampled by CUT CHEMIST in his song, “The Garden” and her recording of “Once I Loved” was featured in the 2007 film, “Juno.” BASIA recorded the song, “ASTRUD,” on her 1987 album, “Time And Tide,” as a tribute to GILBERTO.

GILBERTO was also an ardent advocate of animal rights.

She is survived by two sons, MARCELO OLIVEIRA, a bassist and co-head of her production company and GREGORY LASORSA, a guitarist who is also part of the company.

