Phantogram

THE BELLWETHER, a new, 1600-capacity independent multi-genre live music and nightlife destination located in downtown LOS ANGELES at 333 S. BOYLSTON ST., opens on JULY 11th with electronic rock duo PHANTOGRAM's first local show in three years. The venue is a joint venture of SAN FRANCISCO-based ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT -- who run THE INDEPENDENT, THE GREEK, BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM and THE FOX in the BAY AREA as well as the OUTSIDE LANDS music festival in GOLDEN GATE PARK -- and TERAGRAM PRESENTS MICHAEL SWIER. Also coming to the new venue is a two-night run by HAIM, PUERTO RICAN duo BUSCABULLA, electronic artist TYCHO, ANIMAL COLLECTIVE member PANDA BEAR with SONIC BOOM, and a “3 Day Takeover” with EDM DJ PORTER ROBINSON.

Said THE BELLWETHER's Head Talent Buyer NICK BARRIE, “It’s been so exciting working on building this inaugural lineup, I could speak for hours on my appreciation of each artist but I think the lineup speaks for itself. It’s going to be even more special when they finally take the stage in this incredible room.”

Other artists set to appear at the venue through the end of the year include CARLY RAE JEPSEN, ISAIAH RASHAD, PRINCESS -- MAYA RUDOLPH and GRETCHEN LIEBERUM's PRINCE cover band, TEGAN & SARA, YO LA TENGO, TOVE LO, WILCO, ANDREW BIRD, SANTIGOLD, THE WOMBATS, MIKE CAMPBELL & THE DIRTY KNOBS and FOOL'S GOLD 15th ANNIVERSARY PARTY with A-TRAK.

For the complete line-up, go to thebellwetherla.com.

Tickets for the initial run of shows go on sale FRIDAY (JUNE 9th) at 10a (PT) at thebellwetherla.com.

« see more Net News