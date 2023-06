James

Former EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM)/INDIANAPOLIS morning host CALEB JAMES has surfaced at MID-WEST FAMILY AC WNSN (SUNNY 101.5)/SOUTH BEND, IN.

It's a return to SOUTH BEND for JAMES. In 2007, he was hired to do nights at ARTISTIC MEDIA PARTNERS Top 40 WNDV (U93) and was promoted to afternoons in OCTOBER 2011.

