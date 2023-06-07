Whetsel (Photo: LinkedIn)

The nonprofit MUSICIANS ON CALL, which brings music to patients, families, and caregivers, has added four new members to its National Board of Directors. The new directors include AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION SVP/Communications ALICIA MITCHELL, BIG PLAN HOLDINGS Founder/CEO JOSH JOSEPH, RIVEREDGE HOSPITAL CEO ALLISON DAVENPORT, and LIGHTHOUSE COUNSEL President JEFF JOWDY. In addition, G7 MARKETING SVP RICK WHETSEL has been appointed Vice Chair and BAKER SULLIVAN HOOVER PLC Managing Partner CATHY SULLIVAN has been re-elected Treasurer.

“The MUSICIANS ON CALL National Board of Directors is headed in an exciting direction with the addition of our newest members. Vice Chair RICK WHETSEL has been instrumental in connecting us with passionate and experienced leaders who can help us push our organization forward as we head down the road to our next million served,” said MUSICIANS ON CALL Pres./CEO PETE GRIFFIN. “All of these newest members have already made great strides for our mission through their past support and we look forward to utilizing their expertise to further grow our programs and reach.”

« see more Net News