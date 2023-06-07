Launching Friday

CAPITOL NASHVILLE's CARRIE UNDERWOOD has set FRIDAY (6/9) for the launch of her previously announced CARRIE'S COUNTRY, an exclusive, year-round channel on SIRIUSXM (NET NEWS 5/1). UNDERWOOD will debut the new channel live from SIRIUSXM's "Music Row Happy Hour" at the MARGARITAVILLE CAFE in NASHVILLE with SIRIUSXM THE HIGHWAY channel host BUZZ BRAINARD.

Special launch day programming will include a pre-taped town hall, with UNDERWOOD discussing the new channel, answering questions from fans, and special performances of her music. It was recorded earlier this year at the new SIRIUSXM studios in MIAMI,

The channel goes live at 6:45p (CT) on SIRIUSXM channel 60, as well as on the SIRIUSXM app. CARRIE'S COUNTRY will also be simulcast on SIRIUSXM's THE HIGHWAY, channel 56, on FRIDAY from 7-11p (CT).

