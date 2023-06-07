All Kinds O' Audio For Sale

An expanded partnership between TRITON DIGITAL and BASIS TECHNOLOGIES is enabling the TRITON AUDIO MARKETPLACE programmatic advertising sales platform to allow marketers to buy across all audio segments, podcast, streaming, and now broadcast radio. The expansion will first offer ads on iHEARTMEDIA stations, with other KATZ MEDIA-represented client stations to be added later.

“Brands and agencies want direct access to guaranteed audio inventory at scale, with the control, speed, and flexibility required to meet fast-paced deadlines. Basis Technologies aligns with TRITON DIGITAL to help marketers rise above the noise to reach their customers,” said BASIC TECHNOLOGIES VP/Product IAN TRIDER. “The TRITON AUDIO MARKETPLACE’s supply of high quality digital and now, broadcast audio content that engages loyal listeners, combines neatly with programmatic advertising technology to reach people with the right message, at the right time, across devices.”

"As the first open audio marketplace to bring together broadcast radio, podcast and streaming audiences at unprecedented scale, we continue to remove the barriers to cross-platform audio advertising,” said TRITON DIGITAL VP/Architecture and Partnerships JEAN-LUC WASMER. “The addition of BASIS TECHNOLOGIES further signifies our commitment to delivering audio ad buys at a global scale through open auction and programmatic direct deals in a single, easy to navigate marketplace.”

« see more Net News